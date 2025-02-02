Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spotted At Pickleball Event With Raj Nidimoru Amid Dating Rumours

Speculations suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Since neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours, her fans aren't sure about her relationship status. But the actress was recently at a pickleball tournament where she was not only spotted with the director, but she also shared a series of pictures which feature Raj.

In fact, the picture we are talking about shows them holding hands. Internet users are speculating that this confirmation that something is indeed brewing between them.

On February 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In the first photo, Samantha is seen walking alongside Raj, while in the third, Raj is looking at her while she cheers loudly for her team.

But what grabbed everyone's attention is one of the photos towards the end of the carousel, where Samantha poses with her entire team. But in the photo, she is holding Raj's hand and fans were quick to notice.

Check out the entire photo series here:

Raj Nidimoru is the Raj of filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who have made some of the most-loved movies and TV shows in recent times, like The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and more.

In fact, after The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is working with Raj and DK once again for Rakht Brahmand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, after which they parted ways.

