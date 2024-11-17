Maheep Kapoor On How She First Met Sanjay Kapoor: "I Just Had A One-Night Stand With This Man"

Maheep Kapoor is admired for her outspoken personality. The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star is married into a family full of actors. Maheep is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, the younger sibling of actor Anil Kapoor and actor-producer Boney Kapoor. But did you know how Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor first met? In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that she initially met Sanjay for what was supposed to be a "one-night stand," but it unexpectedly blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

During her conversation with Raunaq Rajani, Maheep Kapoor said, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man (Sanjay Kapoor) and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that's where I met him, dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law, father-in-law… you guys know my family, right? Anil (Kapoor), Sunita, Sri(devi). And I was dead drunk but they still accepted me and said, ‘Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law. They welcomed me with open arms.”

Maheep Kapoor also revealed that her journey from a one-night stand to marriage with Sanjay Kapoor never included a formal proposal. She shared, “We didn't have all this proposal and all. I am much older than you. We didn't have Instagram. So, we didn't give a shit. He just told me, ‘Look, we are getting married'.” She added, “We dated for five years. So, it's been 30 years I have been with this man.”

Maheep Kapoor also recounted the day when Sanjay Kapoor asked her to marry him. She mentioned, “We were in 1900s, a night club in Colaba Taj. We were drunk. We were partying. He said, ‘Okay, we are getting married. So I said, ‘Okay, fine.' in between my tequila shots. That was it. We didn't do this proposing, getting down on our knees for Instagram, speech.”

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor got married in 1997. The couple are proud parents to two kids – daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.