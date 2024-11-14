World Diabetes Day: Nick Jonas, Salma Hayek, Maheep Kapoor On Their Struggles With The Disease

Today marks World Diabetes Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the chronic disease that affects millions globally. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Managing diabetes requires resilience, organisation and responsibility, as it affects both physical and mental well-being. People living with diabetes face daily challenges at home, work and school. On this important occasion, let us take a closer look at some celebrities who have openly spoken about diabetes:

1. Maheep Kapoor

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor recently made it to the headlines after addressing a serious issue regarding diabetes treatment and the misuse of the medicine named Ozempic. In a candid conversation on the Netflix show, Maheep called out individuals who are using Ozempic as a weight loss aid, despite it being a medication specifically designed for people with diabetes. She highlighted how this misuse of the drug has led to shortages, making it harder for diabetic patients who genuinely need the medication to access it. Her statement quickly stirred controversy, as trolls began linking her comments to Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives producer Karan Johar's dramatic weight loss transformation. Click here to read how KJo reacted.

2. Nick Jonas

As per a post shared by Nick Jonas in 2019, the singer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2005. In an elaborate note, Nick shared how fighting the disease can feel "lonely and isolating." The star wrote, “14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This experience has shaped how I approach my health - working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs. You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating.”

Read his full note below:

3. Salma Hayek

In 2007, when Salma Hayek was pregnant with her daughter, Valentina, she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. In 2008, the actress opened up about her diagnosis. "I got gestational diabetes, which I didn't realise at first. It occurs in women who have high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. I didn't know whether I was feeling bad because I was pregnant or whether something was seriously wrong. I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms," she told Parents Magazine.

4. Tom Hanks

In 2013, Tom Hanks made a surprising revelation during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The actor shared that he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Tom Hanks described his visit to the doctor, saying, "I went to the doctor, and he said, 'You know those high blood sugar numbers you've been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you've graduated! You've got type 2 diabetes, young man,'" The actor added, "It's controllable. Something's going to kill us all, Dave."

5. Halle Berry

In 2020, The Union actress opened up about living with diabetes during the pandemic. She said, "I do feel at risk." She added, "I'm very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble. We have a whole section of the house: When you go out in the world and buy something, it has to sit in this purgatory," during a conversation with Variety.