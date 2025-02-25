Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 62nd Birthday: Ranbir-Alia Steal The Spotlight As They Arrive In Style

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62, yesterday. On the special occasion, the filmmaker hosted a grand bash in Mumbai.

Love & War trio Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal arrived in style. But the couple who stole our hearts was none other than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video shared on Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen posing briefly for the shutterbugs.

Alia, in an off-white top and matching flared pants, looked glamorous. Ranbir complemented his ladylove in a navy blue shirt and white trousers.

After the photo session, they walked away from the premises, hand-in-hand.

Here's another lovely video of Ranbir Kapoor protecting Alia Bhatt from the crowd as the two made their way to the venue.

Vicky Kaushal, currently basking in the success of Chhaava, was also present at the birthday soiree. In a clip doing the rounds on the Internet, the actor posed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Man of the hour, Sanjay Leela Bhansali joined them.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt treated fans to a couple of snaps from the celebrations on Instagram. The opening frame captured Sanjay Leela Bhansali surrounded by his Love & War cast.

Alia Bhatt's birthday note read, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for Vicky Kaushal absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

Speaking about Love & War, the film is expected to release in March 2026.