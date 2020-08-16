Sanjay Dutt Photographed Outside Kokilaben Hospital. See Pics

Sanjay Dutt photographed outside Kokilaben Hospital. (courtesy: indybolly )

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was photographed outside Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday evening, just a few days after the 61-year-old actor announced he is taking a break from work because of medical treatment. The actor, seen wearing a mask while visiting the hospital, greeted the paparazzi. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged two days later. Sharing an update on his health last week, the actor announced his break from work in a tweet and an excerpt from his tweet read: "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate."

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's co-stars of Sadak 2 and Shamshera, respectively, were photographed exiting the actor's Mumbai residence. In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt awaits the release of Sadak 2, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and his Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt. The film releases on August 28 on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, recently released a statement where she thanked fans and well-wishers and warned against "unwarranted rumours" about the actor's health. After several news reports suggested that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer, Maanayata said in a statement: "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He has also signed Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.