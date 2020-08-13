Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Visit Sanjay Dutt At Home. Pics Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor outside Sanjay Dutt's house

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor paid a visit to Sanjay Dutt at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night, just a day after the 61-year-old actor announced he is taking a break from work because of medical treatment. Alia Bhatt co-stars with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming movie Sadak 2, the trailer of which released on Wednesday. Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the much talked-about upcoming movie Shamshera. Alia and Ranbir, who are dating, were pictured exiting Sanjay Dutt's residence late on Wednesday night. The couple were dressed casually and drove out of Sanjay Dutt's building with Ranbir behind the wheels.

Here are a few pictures from when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Sanjay Dutt.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt announced his break from work in a tweet, writing: "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon." He did not share any details about his health condition.

After several news reports suggested that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata said in a statement: "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

Sanjay Dutt was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged two days later. Here's what he tweeted from the hospital:

Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt's new film Sadak 2 releases on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. His upcoming films include Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and KGF: Chapter 2.