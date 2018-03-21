Sanjay Dutt Claims Book On Him Is Unauthorised, Will Take Legal Action

Actor Sanjay Dutt has denounced a new book on him as unauthorised and said he is consulting his legal team. Media outlets have been running excerpts from the book, written by Yasser Usman and published by Juggernaut, over the last few days - Mr Dutt said in a tweet that he hoped 'no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family' would appear in the media. He also revealed that an official autobiography would be released. Sanjay Dutt's statement, posted on Twitter, says that a legal notice was sent to the author and publishers of the new book, in response to which he was allegedly told that Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story Of Bollywood's Bad Boy, as the book is called, was based on information available in the public domain.
The excerpts that have been appearing indicate that the book is based partly on old interviews but mostly on hearsay, Mr Dutt's statement alleged.
Read Sanjay Dutt's statement and accompanying tweet here:
I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts. pic.twitter.com/iOiazTRc6n— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 20, 2018
The excerpts that have so far been carried by media outlets, including NDTV.com, have dealt with Sanjay Dutt's alleged affair with actress Madhuri Dixit, the breakdown of his first marriage to actress Richa Sharma who was battling cancer, how the actor beat drug addiction, and an alleged romance and its aftermath with actress Tina Munim.
CommentsSanjay Dutt, 58, has a lot to tell. The son of actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, he made a sensational debut in 1981's Rocky - this promising start was swiftly derailed by his drug addiction. He resumed his career later and starred in hits like Naam, Sadak, Saajan and Khalnayak. In 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested in connection with the Bombay Blasts of that year - in 2013, he was convicted by the Supreme Court and sentenced to five years in prison.
Sanjay Dutt, now married to former actress Maanyata, completed his jail time in 2016 and is now working again. He was last seen in 2017's Bhoomi and is the subject of a biopic in which he is played by actor Ranbir Kapoor.