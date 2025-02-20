Teary-Eyed Samay Raina Reacts To <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row: "<i>Samay Kharab Chal Raha Hai</i>"

Samay Raina has reacted to the controversy surrounding his show, India's Got Latent. The comedian, who is currently in Canada for his tour Samay Raina Unfiltered, has been facing criticism after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, passed an inappropriate remark about parents and sex on the show.

Samay Raina, during his show in Canada's Edmonton, made a light-hearted comment on the controversy.

Samay Raina's first words after making his way to the stage were, “Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees."

In a now-viral post shared on Facebook, a person in the audience opened up about his experience of attending the stand-up act amid the tough times for Samay Raina.

The person, Shubham Dutta, wrote in Bengali, “The show must go on – I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man's live show! For the first time, I witnessed nearly seven hundred so-called 'spoiled' members of today's generation screaming his name at the top of their lungs, while in the middle of them stood a professional stand-up comedian, tears streaming down his face right before starting the set.”

As per the post, in one of the segments, Samay Raina said, "Iss show pe bahut mauka aayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahut funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab BeerBiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai [There will be many moments on this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember BeerBiceps].”

"Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main Samay hoon [Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am Samay/Time],” he signed off.

Earlier, Samay Raina said that he deleted all of the videos of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” he said in a statement. Read all about it here.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant on India's Got Latent, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The comment sparked a huge backlash on social media, and has been followed by legal suits.