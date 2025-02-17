Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Jokingly Says Ranveer Allahbadia Was Too Quick With His Apology: "Lawyer Ko Dede Thoda Paisa"

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was caught in the eye of storm after he made a controversial remark about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent recently. While the comment sparked a nation-wide backlash, the controversy also became a raw material of new set for comedians.

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor, in his recent stand-up comedy, prepared a set based on the Ranveer Allahbadia row. He said, Ranveer was too quick with his apology and the uproar was born as he apologised too quickly.

Gaurav Kapoor said, "Arre bhai kya bhasad hogai yaar. Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar (It's become such a big mess when it isn't even that big. It's fine, they messed up)."

Gaurav continued, "Mujhe gire pe laat marna accha nahi lagta par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology dedi. 2 ghante mein? Itni jaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nhi bolta (I don't like to kick someoe who has tripped but let's do it this once. Ranveer apologised just two hours after the controversy came to light. I don't apologise to my dad so quickly)."

"Abe rukja bhootni ke, lawyer ko dede thoda paisa. Baat karle lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer and consult them first)," Gaurav added.

Gaurav's video garnered the Internet's approval. A user wrote, "Delhiwale nahi bolte bhaiiii." Another user wrote, "Aapda ko aavsar me badal diya bhai ne." Another user wrote, "Amazing." Take a look:

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The comment sparked a huge backlash over social media and initiated conversation about the idea of obscenity in comedy. Politicians across party lines had also jumped into the controversy demanding action against the star podcaster.

Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including comedian Samay Raina and the producers of the stand-up comedy show India's Got Latent, have been summoned - on February 17 - by the National Commission for Women over derogatory comments.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who boasts of a huge social media followers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Last week, Samay Raina reacted for the first time on the controversy and said he had deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.