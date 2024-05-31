Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Post From Her Fitness Diaries: 'The Struggle Is Real'

Samantha in a still from the video. (courtesy: KnowUrStarSAM)

Leave it to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu to set fitness goals for every occasion. The actress, who often shares updates from her fitness diaries, on Friday, shared a clip from her workout session. In the clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen lifting weights. She captioned her Instagram story, "Going up up up 42 kgs." She added in her caption, "Almost backkkkkk. The struggle is real." The video which was originally posed by the actress on her Instagram stories, was reposted by a fan page dedicated to her on X (earlier known as Twitter).

Check out the video here:

Going up up up 42 kgs

Almost backkkkkk

The struggle is real

On her birthday this year, Samantha announced her new project and she captioned it, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden Bangaram. Starting soon."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in headlines when she repurposed her wedding gown for an event earlier this year. Speaking of the the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions."

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."