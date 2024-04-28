To Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu, An Adorable Wish From Friend Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned a year older and there's no dearth of heartfelt good wishes on her birthday. While fans and friends of the actress are flooding social media with their posts, there's a special birthday note that has caught our attention. Vijay Deverakonda, who worked opposite the birthday girl in Kushi, dropped a super adorable birthday message on Instagram. He has shared a photo of both of them along with a sweet caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday Sammy. Stay happy, healthy and full of laughter forever. Samantha, too, was quick to reply to Vijay. “Thank you so much V,” she wrote, re-sharing the actor's wish.

See what Vijay posted for Samantha:

Ahead of the release of Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star, his dear friend Samantha gave a shout out to the film. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, are co-stars of Kushi and Mahanati. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, cheered for the film and she wrote, "Go get a blockbuster. Family Star releasing tomorrow." Reacting to the post, Vijay wrote, "Thank you Sammy."

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu can often be heard speaking highly of one another. Earlier, in an interaction with ANI, Vijay Deverakonda said, “The entire process of shooting it will be one of my favourite memories forever. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I'll always find it fun to reflect on how this movie was made.”

