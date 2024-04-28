Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Big Birthday Announcement - New Project Bangaram Loading

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Birthday girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her Instafam to a big annoucement on Sunday. The Kushi star shared a motion poster of her upcoming project which is titled Bangaram. Without divulging much details, Samantha shared a motion poster in which an animated version of Samantha can be seen holding a rifel. What caught our attention is the animated version appears to be a housewife. Sharing the poster, Samantha wrote, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden. Bangaram. @tralalamovingpictures Starting soon." Bangaram will be produced under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. Take a look at what Samantha posted here:

Meanwhile, Samantha has been receiving heartfelt birthday messages from her colleagues and co-stars since the morning. Varun Dhawan, who will share screen space with Samantha in the Indian version of Citadel, shared a cute picture with the birthday girl. In the picture, the duo can be seen savouring some dessert. Varun wrote in the caption, "My Honey so happy to see you happy and helping so many. May this be a beautiful year for you." Re-sharing the post, Samantha wrote, "Thank you my bunny." For context, the Indian version of Citadel is titled Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Sharing the title of the show, Prime Video wrote, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny," the makers wrote sharing the official poster." Take a look:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. CitadelHoney Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher.