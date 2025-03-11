How Samantha Set A New Standard For Pay Parity With Her Debut Production <i>Bangaram</i>

Samantha launched her Production House Tralala Moving Pictures, back in 2023. She aimed to support meaningful and inclusive stories and bring them to the world through cinema.

Her debut production Bangaram has been gaining a lot of momentum with its first look.

What has also caught everyone's attention, is the latest reports on how Samantha has ensured pay parity on the project, with no distinction between male or female actors.

Nandini Reddy is directing Bangaram, and it was during a panel discussion on gender equality in the film industry at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), that the filmmaker revealed Samantha's good deed.

Nandini shared, "Samantha is producing our first film, and she told me there is pay parity, she made it a point that male and female actors are paid the same. I was so proud of her."

This is indeed a major shift in the film industry where pay discrepancies continue to be a pertinent issue.

Praising Samantha who emphasized on pay parity for every member of her maiden venture Bangaram, Nandini further spoke about the difficulties that female filmmakers continue to face. She also highlighted the ingrained biases and the stricter scrutiny that most female directors have to go through.

Speaking about how male directors continue to get work despite commercial failure, unlike female directors, Nandini shared, "Every release is a make-or-break moment for us. Our value is judged entirely by box office numbers. While a male director might need four years to establish himself, a female director often takes twice that time to gain the same level of recognition."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan.