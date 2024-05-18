After Athens Vacay, Here's What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Up To. See Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was vacationing in Athens, Greece earlier this month. However, following her birthday trip, the actress went MIA from social media and refrained from sharing any updates or photos. Recently, she dropped a photo dump on Instagram and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into what she had been up to during her break. In the first picture, Samantha is dressed in a grey pantsuit from the shelves of Line Tribe. In the subsequent image, she's captured playing with Gelatao, her grey Persian cat. The third image offers a glimpse of flavoured energy drinks. One of the snapshots show Samantha playing with her furry friends. The photo dump also includes a video that shows an auto rickshaw with Samantha's photo on it. The compilation concludes with a shot taken during a flight.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Boo." Take a look at the post below.

ICYMI: The birthday album captures Samantha enjoying delectable desserts, exploring local attractions, and capturing picture-perfect moments. Among the highlights is a glimpse from her birthday celebration, where she's seen savouring three different desserts. Captioning the post on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Athens." She also dropped a white heart emoticon.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny along with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously collaborated with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."