Eat, Slay, Travel, Repeat - Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Athens Album

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a set of brand new pictures from Athens, Greece. The album has clicks of Samantha indulging in desserts, photos of local spots, topped with some picture-perfect moments. The actress also shared a picture from her birthday festivities. She is seen digging into three different desserts in the picture. She simply captioned the post Athens along with a white heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, April 28.

Check out the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

On her 37th birthday, Samantha announced her new project and she captioned it, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden Bangaram. Starting soon."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently repurposed her wedding gown for an event. Speaking of the the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions."

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."