ICYMI: Sparkles, Smiles And Desserts Completed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Celebrations

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday and she did it in style. The actress shared a glimpse of her festivities and they are all things nice. In the picture, Samantha is seen smiling with all her heart as she faces the camera. The table features tiramisu, chocolate cake and another strawberry dessert. "Thank you for all the love," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently repurposed her wedding gown for an event. Speaking of the the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.

Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."