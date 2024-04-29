When Nayanthara And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Danced To Their Song With Vijay Sethupathi

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

To mark the second anniversary of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, director Vignesh Shivan shared a BTS throwback video on Instagram. The film, released on April 28, 2022, featured Vignesh's wife, actress Nayanthara, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. In the clip posted by Vignesh, we could see the director, the film's cast, and choreographer Ganesh Acharya on the sets of the song Two Two Two. All five of them are grooving to the peppy beats. Vignesh expressed gratitude to the cast in his detailed caption, saying, “2 years of my fav #kaathuvaakularendukadhal As usual! Me being me !!! Offbeat with the dance too. Thank you, Nayanthara my kanmani, for making this film possible with your love & graciousness always grateful to you.”

Praising Vijay Sethupathi, Vignesh said, “My dearest Vijay Sethupathi hero! For a stunning performance in a very difficult role ! U made it look neat & convincing !”

Extending birthday wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the director added, “The very cute Samantha Ruth Prabhu for making #Khatija memorable wishing you a very very happy birthday today.”

Thanking singer and composer of Two Two Two, Vijay, Vignesh expressed, “My kings Anirudh for churning out lifetime songs! #naanPizhai , #DippamDappam , #TwoTwotwo , #RenduKaadhal , #AzhaThonudhey , #Kanmaniyae !!! As Always indebted to you.”

Responding to the post Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Fun times.”

Read Vignesh Shivan's full note below:

The filming of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was completed in March 2022. Announcing the wrap-up, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of pictures on her Instagram timeline. The caption accompanying the post read, “And it's a wrap Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Can't wait for you'll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more !! APRIL 28th it is.”

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal narrates the story of Rambo (portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi), who finds himself in a love triangle with two women. The romantic comedy features Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the role of Khatija Begum. The film has been collectively backed by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.