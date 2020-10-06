Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Anniversary Wish For Husband Naga Chaitanya Is Gold

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu handpicked the best photograph to wish her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya on their third wedding anniversary. Posting a greyscale picture of themselves on Instagram, Samantha added a mushy caption. She wrote: "You are my person and I am yours. Whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband." Dressed in traditional outfits, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture that Samantha posted. While we await Naga Chaitanya's reply, here's what Samantha's family and friends posted. Upasana Kamineni wrote: "Happy anniversary guys. Big hug." Rana Daggubati left this comment on his sister-in-law Samantha's post: "Happy, happy forever."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.

Remember the husband appreciation post that Samantha shared earlier this year? She shared a photograph of Naga Chaitanya from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement, adding a ROFL caption. She wrote: "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn. 'See my husband looks so handsome no?' (Husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.