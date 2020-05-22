Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thinks Husband Naga Chaitanya 'Looks So Handsome' In This Pic. His Reaction Is Epic

Samantha shared this photo of Naga Chaitanya (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared a pic of Naga from Rana Daggubati's engagement

"Husband is somewhere digging a large pit" read a part of Samantha's post

"This looks like one of those paid partnership posts," Naga commented

Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated us to a stunning fam-jam photo from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement but this story is about the next post she Instagrammed. Samantha's husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, is somewhat of a social media recluse but makes frequent appearances on Samantha's Instagram. After attending Rana's engagement on Thursday, Samantha couldn't resist sharing just one solo shot of Naga Chaitanya as a husband appreciation post. In the photo, Naga can be seen smiling ear-to-ear, for which Samantha wrote: "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn. 'See my husband looks so handsome no?' (Husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now)." LOL.

In a rare case, Naga Chaitanya dropped a comment on Samantha's photo and said: "Okay now... this looks like one of those paid partnership posts." Major LOL.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. She is the sister of South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and producer Suresh Babu Daggubati. Naga Chaitanya is Rana Daggubati's cousin - the Baahubali actor is the son of Suresh Babu.

Here's how Samantha shared the "best news of 2020":

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati dropped the big news about his engagement on Instagram with a stunning photo from the family function.

Miheeka added more fun-filled memories to her engagement album on Instagram:

Rana Daggubati confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj with this post last week:

Meanwhile, speaking to Times Of India in an interview, Rana Daggubati's father, filmmaker Suresh Babu said: "The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing's for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We'll now be busy planning a wedding."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Majili remains their last film together.