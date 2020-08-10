Love, Actually - This Pic Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya

Samantha with Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

We can't help falling in love with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram entry. On Monday morning, Samantha posted a super cute picture with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram profile. The picture appears to be from her brother-in-law Rana Daggubati's wedding festivities (going by Samantha's Instagram posts). Samantha looks stunning in a green saree as she smiles her heart away, with Naga Chaitanya by her side. Actress and film producer Lakshmi Manchu commented "Sigh! This picture is everything" on the post and we couldn't agree more. Remarks like "cutest couple," and "how adorable" kept popping up in the comments section.

Over the weekend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a perfect family portrait from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The most adorable Miheeka. Welcome to the family."

Sharing a picture from Rana and Miheeka's mehndi ceremony, last week, Samantha captioned the post: "Its time to celebrate you, Rana Daggubati. Our rock star."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for starring in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.