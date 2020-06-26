Naga Chaitanya Is Missing In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Couples Yoga Pic But 'She's Working On It'

Samantha shared this yoga photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a pic from a couples yoga session

"Chay isn't in this picture but I am working on it," she captioned it

Naga Chaitanya often features in Samantha's Instagram posts

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sharing glimpses of her in-house gardening on Instagram but on Friday, she revealed the new activity that's also been keeping her busy these days. Samantha has taken a keen interest in yoga, and she's been loving it, because of her couples yoga sessions with husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. "Apart from gardening... something I've been really enjoying is yoga especially because Naga Chaitanya and I do it together," she wrote in her post, which is accompanied by a photo of hers doing yoga. Samantha also attached an ROFL note for those who are wondering why Naga Chaitanya is missing from the couples yoga photo: "Chay isn't in this picture but I am working on it," Samantha wrote about Naga.

Here, take a look at Samantha's yoga photo here:

Naga Chaitanya, who only rarely shares glimpses of his personal life on Instagram, often features in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram - like she said, she's trying. In a husband appreciation post with a photo of Naga Chaitanya from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement, Samantha had written earlier: "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn. 'See my husband looks so handsome no?' (Husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now)."

Ahead of that, we just got a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya in this photo of the couple going to run errands during lockdown.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Majili remains their last film together.