Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya On An Errand Run Be Like...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was just dreaming of adventures, embarked on one - to get essentials for the house during the lockdown is nothing less than an adventure. On Friday, Samantha went on an errand run with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha, who was riding pillion on Naga Chaitanya's bike, shared a glimpse of their stepping-out-of-the-house look on Instagram with just the bread emoji as caption. Samantha, dressed in a full sleeve sweatshirt and black pants, carried a backpack while Naga Chaitanya was his usual cool self in casuals. Looks like the smile on Samantha's face is partly because of anticipating the smell of fresh bread and partly because of having stepped out of the house for a change.

Going to get bread with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya be like...

On Tuesday, Samantha shared a throwback memory to share how much she has been missing going on trips. Sharing an adorable photo of herself with Naga Chaitanya in a car, she wrote: "Going on a grand adventure... almost." Their pet dog Hash made a special appearance.

Meanwhile, Samantha is mostly found doing this on Instagram - sharing photos of her chilling with Hash.

Samantha celebrated her 33rd birthday quarantined at home with Naga and Hash on April 28.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Majili remains their last film together.