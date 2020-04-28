Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Party Of 3 With Naga Chaitanya And... Guess The Third

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from her birthday party (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared a few pics on her Instagram

She had early birthday celebrations with her family

Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for her

Happy birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu! The South star began early birthday celebrations with some cake and her quarantine buddies on her birthday eve and shared glimpses of the quarantine birthday party of two... sorry three (her pet dog Hash is super adorable)... on Instagram. She captioned her post with just one word, describing her birthday party crew as "Family". Talking about the photo, in which she can be seen making her birthday wish, Samantha added: "No points for guessing what I am praying for", hinting at the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha's birthday album includes an adorable selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya, who prepared a home-made chocolate cake for the birthday girl. Samantha also shared the entire video of Naga preparing the cake and captioned it: "Baking my birthday cake." The last photo in the album stars their special guest - Hash.

Let's take a look inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday celebrations, courtesy Naga Chaitanya and Hash:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's cake making video comes at a time when South superstars are participating in the Be The Real Man Challenge. Actors such as Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr and filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared their videos of cooking, cleaning and managing household chores.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South Indian rituals, which was preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Majili remains their last film together.

Happy 33rd birthday, Samantha!