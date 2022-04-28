Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: A Look At Her 5 Best Performances

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Happy Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She turns 35 today. And, wishes are pouring in from all corners for the South beauty. Right from her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, Samantha has managed to steal the hearts of the audience every time with her impeccable acting skills. And, not just that. She is someone who is known for her jaw-dropping fashion statement and awe-spiring fitness regime. And, today on her birthday, we have decided to take a look at some of her powerful performances. Here it is:

1.Makkhi (Eega)

Have to start with this classic film by SS Rajamouli. Samantha plays the role of Bindhu in the project. The plot revolves around Bindhu her love interest Nani, and Kiccha Sudeep [the bad guy]. And, then comes a twist when Nani is killed by Sudeep and he gets reincarnated as a housefly. Now, Nani - the housefly - wants to avenge his death.

2.Jaanu

This film has ticked all the boxes of a perfect romantic comedy. From being childhood sweethearts to coming face-t0-face during a reunion, the story revolves around how Ram and Jaanu recall the old days and resolve their issues.

3.Majili

They say love is all about giving. And, this film narrates this emotion in the most beautiful way possible.

4. Rangasthalam

The jaw-dropping chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan is too hard to miss. This Sukumar directorial is too hard to miss. Be it her native accent or cool dance moves, Samantha just stole the show.

5. The Family Man 2

A list of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar performances is incomplete without this one. In a way, it won't be wrong to say that Samantha made a powerful OTT debut. She played the role of Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter who is on a suicide mission.

Do let us know which one is your favourite.