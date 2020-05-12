Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Are (Almost) 'Going On A Great Adventure'

Samantha shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Unable to go on exciting adventures during the lockdown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are revisiting the old ones they went on. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old actress shared a throwback memory of "Going on a grand adventure... almost," featuring Samantha, her husband Naga and their pet dog Hash. Samantha's photo will surely remind you of all the times you went on a long drive with your friends and family and how long it's been since then - the country is in its third phase of the lockdown, which has been imposed till May 17. In the photo, Naga and Samantha can be seen bidding the cameraperson goodbye while Hash has already taken his favourite seat in the world - mommy's lap.

Last month, Samantha also celebrated a quarantined birthday at home, locked down with Naga and Hash. On her birthday on April 28, her actor husband baked a cake for her. Sharing glimpses of her locked down birthday, Samantha had written: "Family. No points for guessing what I am praying for."

When Samantha is not found sleeping on the floor cuddling Hash, she's spotted making loved-up memories with Naga Chaitanya. She shared this cute photo of hers and Naga on her Instagram story with the red heart.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Majili remains their last film together.