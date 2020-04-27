Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Husband Naga Chaitanya's Selfie Is All About Cuddles In Quarantine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a selfie featuring Naga Chaitanya on Monday

The couple are currently living with their pet dog in lockdown

The duo were last seen together in Majili

Celebrity couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy their mushy selfie. The Oh! Baby actress treated her fans or should we say drove away their Monday blues by sharing a loved-up picture of herself and her actor husband on social media. In the black and white selfie, Samantha can be seen resting her head on Naga Chaitanya's shoulder as they both happily pose for the camera. Samantha can be seen wearing a sleeveless top while the Savyasachi actor can be seen sporting a casual black t-shirt. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Samantha wrote nothing but just drew a heart. Take a look:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

In her previous post, Samantha shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog Hush, in which the cute pup could be seen snoring while sleeping in the actor's arms. Samantha, who couldn't get enough of the photo, wrote: "Perfection .... (especially the snoring )." Here's the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in the 2019 film Majili, in which they played onscreen husband and wife.

After appearing in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, which released in February this year, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also feature in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama. His upcoming films include Sekhar Kammula's Love Story and Parasuram's NC20.