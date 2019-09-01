Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Dancing Together On Nagarjuna's Birthday Are Couple Goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared a video from Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations She has also shared several pictures from the celebrations Nagarjuna celebrated his 60th birthday on August 29

If you are having a dull day, this video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing with husband Naga Chaitanya to We Will Rock You will surely cheer you up. South superstar Nagarjuna celebrated his 60th birthday with his family in Spain and pictures from the celebrations were shared on social media by his daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Among the latest glimpses, Samantha shared a video, in which she can be seen dancing her heart out with Naga Chaitanya to the song We Will Rock You by band Queen. Sharing the clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulled Naga Chaitanya's leg and wrote: "I love you for always pretending to be as enthusiastic as I am."

Check out the amazing video, which received over one million views on Instagram:

Reacting to the video, several celebrities such as Lavanya Tripathi and Rakul Preet Singh dropped comments for the adorable couple. "Damn, takes me back to our trip," wrote Rakul Preet. It appears that the De De Pyaar De actress was referring to her 2016 trip to Belgium with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neeraja Kona (writer Kona Venkat's sister) and Regina Cassandra. Lavanya Tripathi called the couple "cutest" in the comments section.

Sharing more glimpses from the birthday bash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a family picture, which featured her along with Nagarjuna, his wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and his younger brother Akhil Akkineni, and wrote: "Nag mama says 'Thank you for all the love... Always and forever... Your blessings matter the most'." She also shared her "wild and free" pictures from her Spain vacation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017 in a lavish two-part ceremony in Goa.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.