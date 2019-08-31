Pics From Nagarjuna's Birthday Fam-Jam With Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni

Nagarjuna with his family, shared by Samantha (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Nagarjuna celebrated his 60th birthday recently Samantha thanked his fans for all the wishes on his behalf "Happy birthday, king," she also wrote in a post

Nagarjuna just celebrated his 60th birthday (age is just a number for him) and fans were treated to stunning photos from the celebrations, courtesy his daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his wife Amala Akkineni. Samantha, who is married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya, shared a blockbuster family photo, also featuring Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and his younger brother Akhil Akkineni and captioned it: "Nag mama says 'Thank you for all the love... always and forever... your blessings matter the most." We spotted another glimpse of Nagarjuna's fam-jam in Amala Akkineni's Instagram: Thank you for all the wishes," she wrote on behalf of the 60-year-old superstar.

"Spent a wonderful birthday celebrating with family and dear friends. All your blessings for Nag are so appreciated. What an amazing life! Gratitude all around. #30again," she captioned another post.

For Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, Samantha was stunning in a pink, one-shouldered ensemble from the shelves of Retrofete and paired it with a cute Gucci bag.

Earlier in the day, Samantha dedicated this heart-felt post to Nagarjuna and wrote: "What everyone seeks you have found... just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness... it is your beautiful mind, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love... you have defeated age my mama... Happy birthday, king. You will continue to inspire generation after generation... you are pure goals."

On the work front, Nagarjuna was last seen in Manmadhudu 2. Next up, he has Bollywood movie Brahmastra in the line-up, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.