Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Adorable Birthday Post For Father-In-Law Nagarjuna: 'You Have Defeated Age My Mama'

South star Akkineni Nagarjuna turned a year older on Thursday and the actor reportedly celebrated his 60th birthday with his family in Spain. On the occasion of his birthday, his friends and family members wished him on social media and the most adorable birthday greeting came from his actress daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing a picture of Nagarjuna on her Instagram profile, in which the actor can be seen having a good time in a pool, Samantha captioned it: "What everyone seeks you have found ... Just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness ... It is your beautiful mind, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ... You have defeated age my mama ... #happybirthdayking. You will continue to inspire generation after generation ... You are pure goals."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is married to superstar Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya. The couple got married in the year 2017 in a lavish two-part ceremony in Goa.

Now, here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted for her father-in-law:

Akkineni Nagarjuna's friends from the industry also made the day special for him by wishing him on social media. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who has worked with Nagarjuna in films such as Don and Damarukam, shared a post on Instagram and wrote: "Wishing King #Nagarjuna Garu a very happy birthday. Wish you the very best in Life #HBDKingNagarjuna."

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh also wished Nagarjuna and tweeted: "Happy birthday to the ever charming evergreen Nagarjuna sir! Wishing you a year full of laughter and great health."

Happppy bdayyyy to the ever charming evergreen @iamnagarjuna sir!! Wishing you a year full of laughter and great health — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2019

On the work front, Akkineni Nagarjuna was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, a sequel to the 2002 film Manmadhudu. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

