Revealed: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Secret Tattoo - Husband Naga Chaitanya's Name

Samantha Ruth Prabhu trended on the Internet on Monday because of her latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old actress revealed a tattoo she has been hiding for so long and in case you are wondering what is so special about it, the tattoo features the name of her husband Naga Chaitanya. In one of the photos Samantha shared from a photoshoot, she can be seen dressed in a white crop top, matching trousers, and an asymmetric cape but what draws the attention of her fans is that if you look close enough, you'll notice her tattoo peeking out from under her top. Giving a glimpse of her tattoo, Samantha also expressed her love for her husband out loud and wrote: "Living my best life ... (The only tattoo that I've been hiding finally on display) Naga Chaitanya, my husband, my world."

Samantha and Naga had a dreamy wedding in Goa in the year 2017. The couple first got married as per Hindu rituals and later exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony.

In separate posts, Samantha shared several other pictures from the same photoshoot. Samantha is wearing the same outfit in the photoshoot in which she attended the Oh! Baby Thanks Meet on July 7.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been setting relationship goals for their fans ever since they got married. They frequently share loved-up pictures featuring each other on their respective social media profiles and their fans just can't get enough of it. Here are the posts we are talking about:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the success of her film Oh! Baby, which also features Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Lakshmi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

