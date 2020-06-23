Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Meditation Partner Hash Steals The Show In This Pic

Samantha photographed with Hash. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few pictures from her meditation session on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. However, all eyes were on her pet dog Hash. The actress shared a few photographs, in which she can be seen sitting on a yoga mat along with her dog Hash. She captioned the post: "Today, I begin my 48 days of the isha kriya journey. I invite you to join me. Isha kriya brings health, prosperity and well-being. It is a powerful tool to cope and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential. It is a free guided meditation. I wish you peace." Samantha's Instafam couldn't help but notice Hash's expressions in one of the pictures. "Hash is in deep meditation," wrote an Instagram user. "Hash hopping on the isha kriya journey too," added another. Aashritha Daggubati added a LOL emoji along with Hash's name.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her dog Hash make a great team and we couldn't agree more. The actress shares mushy posts with her pet pooch on Instagram and we have nothing but love for them. Samantha's quarantine posts described her and Hash as a "Quaranteam."

Samantha Prabhu Ruth is best-known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. She had several releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding.