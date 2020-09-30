When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Made Upasana Kamineni Feel 'Guilty As Hell'

Highlights
Upasana Kamineni shared a picture of herself reading an article on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. BTW, it wasn't just any other article, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's piece for Urlife, a wellness platform founded by Upasana. The article focused on the facets of plant based diet, something that Samantha swears by. Upasana wrote in her caption, "Reality! That's me reading Sam's articles on nutrition for Urlife and feeling guilty as hell. In my defence, healthy living is a journey, it doesn't happen overnight. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Inspired by your approach towards a plant based diet will get there someday. #vegan." In the comments section, Samantha wrote: "So cute you are."
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares posts from her kitchen garden. Last month, she shared a picture with a bunch of homegrown carrots. The actress wrote in her caption: "The menu this week ... Carrot juice, carrot pachadi, carrot halwa, carrot fry, carrot pakodi, carrot idli and carrot."
As a part of her #GrowWithMe series, she shared another post from her kitchen garden and wrote: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free , and may the thoughts , words ,and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."
Let's get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing - Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don't grow healthy. - Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in color, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date. - Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice. - Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don't pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed. - Very important, don't bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out. - Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil. - If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer. - If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently. - If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for starring in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.