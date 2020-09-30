When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Made Upasana Kamineni Feel 'Guilty As Hell'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Upasana Kamineni. (courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni shared a picture of herself reading an article on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. BTW, it wasn't just any other article, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's piece for Urlife, a wellness platform founded by Upasana. The article focused on the facets of plant based diet, something that Samantha swears by. Upasana wrote in her caption, "Reality! That's me reading Sam's articles on nutrition for Urlife and feeling guilty as hell. In my defence, healthy living is a journey, it doesn't happen overnight. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Inspired by your approach towards a plant based diet will get there someday. #vegan." In the comments section, Samantha wrote: "So cute you are."

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares posts from her kitchen garden. Last month, she shared a picture with a bunch of homegrown carrots. The actress wrote in her caption: "The menu this week ... Carrot juice, carrot pachadi, carrot halwa, carrot fry, carrot pakodi, carrot idli and carrot."

As a part of her #GrowWithMe series, she shared another post from her kitchen garden and wrote: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free , and may the thoughts , words ,and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for starring in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.