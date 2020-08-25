Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Menu For The Week Will Feature This Veg From Her Garden

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Done with the greens, Samantha Ruth Prabhu now shifts her focus to carrots. The actress' menu for the week is sorted and it will be made of exactly what you can see in the picture - carrots. On Tuesday, Samantha shared pictures of herself holding a bunch of home-grown carrots, on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Samantha can be seen dressed in an off-white outfit. Coming back to Samantha's menu for the week, the actress wrote in her caption: "The menu this week ... Carrot juice, carrot pachadi, carrot halwa, carrot fry, carrot pakodi, carrot idli and carrot samosa ." Phew! She accompanied her post with the hashtag #growwithme.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's current favourite spot appears to be her garden. She recently posted a picture of herself from her lush green garden and wrote: "Good morning."

Earlier this month, Samantha posted a super cute picture with her husband Naga Chaitanya, which appeared to be from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known for starring in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others. The actress had multiple releases last year, which included the Telugu film Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.