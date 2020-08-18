Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Stunning Pic Of Her 'New Piercings'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is happy with her new look and her latest post on Instagram clearly reflects it. The actress got her ear pierced again recently and going by her previous posts, it appears that she changed her look before the wedding of her brother-in-law, actor Rana Daggubati, who got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. However, Samantha gave a perfect glimpse of her new piercings on Tuesday, when she shared a close-up shot of herself showing off her new stud earrings. Sharing the photo, in which she can be seen sporting a white outfit and a necklace while clicking a selfie in what appears to be a car, Samantha wrote: "New piercings" and added a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

Samantha's fans flooded her post with comments such as "looking gorgeous" and "you look so stylish." One user wrote: "You look super cute with these piercings."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post here:

And here are some other posts that Samantha shared before Rana Daggubati's wedding. These posts feature her old look.

Meanwhile, also check out a few pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding album featuring Samantha and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017 in a lavish two-part ceremony in Goa. The duo have worked together in a couple of films like Majili, Manam, Autonagar Surya and Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked Samantha's debut as an actor in the film industry. Ye Maaya Chesave released in 2010.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has featured in several films like Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Ye Maaya Chesave, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Thanga Magan, Irumbu Thirai, Jaanu, Oh! Baby and Super Deluxe among many others. She will next be seen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.