Young Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Unrecognisable In Old Ad. Watch

There's no denying that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry. The star is admired not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense and beauty standards. Now, an old advertisement featuring Samantha in an almost unrecognisable avatar is making rounds on the internet. In the clip, a young Samantha is seen wearing a pink and yellow suit, dancing and posing with a beauty product. At first glance, it is hard to believe that it is Samantha. A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Samantha truly looks unrecognisable now. Did you know this is her video?”

Needless to say, fans flooded the comments section with shocking reactions. A fan wrote, “Samantha nai lg rhi hai. [Does not look like Samantha.]” Someone said, “This young Samantha is looking older than the now Samantha.” Many commented, “Can't believe it.” “The way I see no resemblance is crazy,” read a comment. Several Instagrammers asked, “What seriously?” A person said, “It's just her eyebrows and face fat which we generally lose after 18 or 20 women look more beautiful after 30 if the skin is taken care of.” A fan mentioned, “She's unrecognisable.”

Take a look at the clip below:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest project Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Prime Video on November 7. The spy-action thriller has been directed by Raj and DK. The show is an Indian adaptation of the American TV series Citadel, which featured Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Alongside Samantha, the series also features Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher.

Up next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear in Rakt Bramhand. The Netflix original also features Aditya Roy Kapur in a key role. The OTT giant officially announced the project in July.