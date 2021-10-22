'Fan Girl' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visited The Beatles Aashram With Her Friend Shilpa Reddy

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhu)

Highlights Samantha is on a holiday in Rishikesh

She is there with friend Shilpa Reddy

"Fan girl forever," wrote the actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a great time in Rishikesh with a little help from her friends, which is also a hint to the place she visited there - the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram or the Beatles aashram as it is popularly called. The actress was accompanied by her friend and designer-model Shilpa Reddy. Samantha shared pictures from her trip and she wrote: "To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram where they practiced 'Transcendental Meditation' and wrote some of their famous songs. 48 of them ... I mean." She added the hashtags #fangirlforever #apieceofmychildhood, #thebeatlesinrishikesh and #1968 #SpiritualIndia and #IncredibleIndia to her post.

See what Samantha posted:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, announced their separation earlier this month. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," read an excerpt from the statement.

Read the statement here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series.