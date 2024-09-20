Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Life Update: "Glad To Be Back On A Film Set"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the film sets of Rakt Bramhand and she is quite “glad” about it. The actress was on a long sabbatical due to health reasons. On Thursday, September 19, the actress shared a post on Instagram. The picture features Samantha's ID with a bloody crown engraved upon it, symbolising the Netflix show. There is also a pencil kept on the table, alongside a backpack. A coffee cup and a sleep-inducing oil made it to Samantha's desk as well. “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. Rakt Bramhand,” read her side note. The post caught the attention of Disha Patani who wished Samantha “All the best (two red heart emojis)” in the comments section. Costume designer Neerajaa Kona said, “Never ever stop… kill it papa like always.”

Created by the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, Rakt Bramhand is directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. Back in July, Netflix dropped the announcement of the series by sharing a poster on Instagram. The grim poster captures a crown, dripping with blood all over. “Rakt Bramhand. The Bloody Kingdom,” read the text in the photo. The note accompanying the post read, “We've got BIGGGGGG news that'll stir your blood. We're pumped to announce our first-ever action-fantasy series. Showrunners: Raj & DK. Directed by: Raj & DK, Rahi Anil Barve, Developed by: Sita R Menon.” Reacting to the poster, Wamiqa Gabbi wrote, “Fire hai Fire. The duo is here for a magic show.”

Previously, Raj and DK shared some insights about what the audience can expect from Rakt Bramhand. They said, “Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood,” in a chat with Netflix. Rakt Bramhand marks Raj and DK's second collaboration with Netflix after their 2023 comedy thriller Guns & Gulaabs. The series was led by Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is geared up for the release of her Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The action drama will hit the OTT platform on November 7. Samantha also has the Telugu movie Bangaram in her pipeline.