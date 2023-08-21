Disha Patani On Aleksandar Ilic's Tattoo Of Her Face: 'Lucky To Have You, My Friend'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamaleksandarilic)

Disha Patani's rumoured relationship with Aleksandar Ilic has been making headlines for quite some time now. In the past few months, Disha has been often spotted with Aleksandar, leaving fans guessing. Latest update? Aleksandar got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm and it looks amazing. Disha loved it too. She has shared a picture of her BFF Aleksandar on Instagram Stories along with an appreciation post. In the pic, the model is flexing his bicep and displaying his new tattoo. Disha mentioned that she is “so touched” by Aleksandar's gesture. She wrote, “I am so touched, Alexii. So lucky to have you, my friend. [pink flower] [red heart] #BFF [red heart].” FYI: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared the first glimpse of Aleksandar Ilic's new tattoo. Disha was in a rumoured relationship with her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff.

Now, look at Disha Patani's post:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/dishapatani/3173361347064573964/

Aleksandar Ilic's tattoo parlour has also shared a video on Instgaram. The caption read, "From shoulder to wrist, a canvas of culture." Take a look:

Rumours of Disha Patani and Aleksandar Ilic's romance started last year when the duo were spotted at dinner dates and parties together. Disha and Aleksandar frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles as well. Check it out here:

In an interview with Bombay Times in December last year, Aleksandar Ilic had addressed the rumours of him dating Disha Patani. He said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be making her directorial debut with a music video, titled Kyun Karu Fikar. The music of Kyun Karu Fikar has been composed and produced by Vaibhav Pani. Vayu has worked on the lyrics. Kyun Karu Fikar is sung by Nikhita Gandhi. “You are THE MAIN CHARACTER…Own it, Girl. Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel,” she captioned the post.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Kanguva with South superstar Suriya.