Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Learning Five Different Skills For Work: 'Most Projects I Take Up Push Me'

Samantha shared this image.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an impressive line-up of films and shows this year and she is learning different skills for each project. The long list of skills that the actress is learning include martial arts, sword fighting, horse riding, ballet and archery. Phew! In a recent interview with Elle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I go back to shooting next month, and I am excited to give it my all. I am also currently training for my new role, most projects I take up push me to learn a new skill, and I love that. I have this drive to learn. As we speak, I'm learning five to six different skills, from martial arts to archery, sword fighting, horse riding, ballet, and many other things. I'm always seeking to learn. If I had to define myself, I would say that I am a student first."

During the interview, The Family Man 2 star mentioned that she wants to experiment with the kind of roles she takes up. "I am proud of the women in the industry who are demanding their space, and I am glad to be a part of this change. We are now asking for better roles and fully-fledged characters. I've always felt that it is better to do fewer films with substance than a bunch without. I believe breaking stereotypes is very important, so I was particular about not doing the same thing, the audience would get bored," Elle quoted Samantha as saying.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. She will also star in Bangaram.