Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis: 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here'

Image Instagrammed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about her life following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her myositis diagnosis in an interview with Elle India. The Kushi actor stated that she wouldn't change any of her experiences as they have made her stronger. The actor also revealed she finds solace in spirituality over the last three years in which she has undergone personal crisis. Speaking to Elle India, Samantha said, "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn't have it any other way."

She continued, "I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn't want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That's because I went through fire to get here. Call it a spiritual awakening."

Samantha added, "In today's world, you need spirituality more than ever because there's so much pain and sickness. I believe that spirituality can be your best friend and an endless source of strength."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently repurposed her wedding gown for an event. Speaking of the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions." Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The Indian version of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.