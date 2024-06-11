Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spiritual Retreat: 'If You Want A Piece Of Wisdom...'

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a frequent visitor to Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, shared pictures from her recent spiritual retreat on Instagram feed. In the pictures shared, Samantha can be seen meditating. Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen feeding a cow in one click. She gave a tour of the spiritual centre where people go to rejuvenate themselves. Samantha wrote a long note summing up her experience. She wrote in the caption, "So many of us search for a Guru or mentor. When you find one with the intensity, perception and compassion to light up your life, it is a rare privilege. If you want a piece of wisdom, you have to search in the world. Because everyday things are being thrown at you, it's become easy. You're thinking... You're thinking this is normal. This is not normal. You must work hard for it. And just knowing is not enough. Implementation of this knowledge is what truly matters. Guru @sadhguru." Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently repurposed her wedding gown for an event. Speaking of the repurposed outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions." Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The Indian version of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.