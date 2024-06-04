To New Parents Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal, Big Love From Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Others

Varun Dhawan with Natasha. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on Monday night. They announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The caption on the post read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." The comments section of the post was replete with wishes for the new parents. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations. Woohoo." Varun's Citadel Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented: "The best news. Congratulations to you both." Kareena Kapoor added, "God bless all of you. Wonderful news." Abhishek Bachchan added in the comments, "What wonderful news. Congratulations." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Pulkit Samrat commented, "Big congratulations guys. Awesome."

Parineeti Chopra wished the new parents on social media and she wrote, "Congrats." Actor Rohit Saraf added, "Congratulations to the whole family." Chitrangda Singh wrote, "Congratulations to the parents...Such a blessing."

This is what Varun Dhawan posted:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who gave Varun Dhawan his big break in the Hindi film industry with Student Of The Year, congratulating the actor, wrote in his Instagram story, "My baby had a baby girl! I am over the moooooooon! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa! Love you Natasha and Varun." Arjun Kapoor, who happens to be a close friend of Varun Dhawan, congratulated the actor with these words, "Baby John had a baby! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally! Congratulations Natasha and Varun. Niyara Abheer and Joey have a sister... "

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021 and they announced their pregnancy in February this year. Here's congratulating the new parents.