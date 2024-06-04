Varun Dhawan Requests The Media For Privacy After Welcoming Baby Daughter

Varun with Natasha. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Varun shared a post announcing the arrival of his child and he requested privacy for the family. The text on the post jointly shared by Varun and Natasha read, "Our baby girl is here. Baby Dhawan. 3rd June 2024. Proud parents - Varun and Natasha. Elated family Dalals and Dhawans." An excerpt from the statement read, "We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding - Natasha and Varun."

"Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby," read the caption on the post.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

On an episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan a few years ago, speaking about wife Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan said, "I think it has been amazing. She is the best thing that's happened to me in my life. She is the balancing factor of my life. And she doesn't ask for much. She doesn't demand much. She just wants my time. She is just amazing."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he starred in the fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects also includes Citadel India, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.