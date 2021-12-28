Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Spending The Last Few Days Of The Year At This Beach Destination

Samantha with her friend. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha recently featured in the song Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava

She also starred in The Family Man 2 this year

The actress has also signed an international project

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a great time in Goa with more than a little help from her friends. The actress was accompanied by her friend and designer-model Shilpa Reddy and another friend. Samantha shared pictures from her trip and she wrote in her Instagram story: "A morning well spent." Samantha also shared a happy picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote in her caption: "#goayoubeauty." The pictures from Samantha's Goa holiday are trending big time on social media and it is easy to see why.

See the pictures from Samantha's vacation here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

On Monday, the actress shared this post:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya, announced separation in October this year. They were married for over 3 years.

Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.