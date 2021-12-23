Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Who Was Recovering From Viral Fever, Is Back At The Gym And How

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a fitness enthusiast, is feeling "good" to be back at the gym. In case you are wondering what are we talking about, the actress had viral fever, because of which she couldn't workout for the past 20 days. On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself working out in the gym. In her caption, she wrote: "After a viral that lasted 20 crazy days, good to be back." In the clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen doing an arm-toning exercise on a bench. Her face isn't visible because of her ponytail in the video.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her roles in films such as Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others.

Some of her last projects are Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and The Family Man 2. Samantha co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal while The Family Man 2 was headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They separated in October this year. She issued a statement, an excerpt from which read: "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."