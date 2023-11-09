Salman Khan's LOL Reply To If He Can Catch A 6 AM Show Of Tiger 3

Salman Khan in the poster. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Ahead of the Diwali release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif interacted with fans and media at a event on Wednesday. When the host informed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif about the first show being at 6 am, Salman laughed that he would miss the show. "6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I can manage till 6 am but I can't catch either a flight or a film after 7 am)," he shared, hinting at him being nocturnal. The audience and media, present over there, laughed at Salman's comment. A fan page shared the video on Instagram. Take a look:

Director Maneesh Sharma shared some interesting details about Salman Khan's entry scene during his interview with ANI. "Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It's one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan's style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3," he said.

"Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger's entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai's fans exactly how cool Tiger is," Maneesh added.

Ahead of the release of the film, the excitement around the film reached at its peak. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan AKA Kabir will make a cameo in the film. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed a new teaser from the film. In the video, we can see Emraan Hashmi saying to Salman Khan (Tiger), "Iss bar tu harega, Tiger (This time, you will lose Tiger)." However, Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) are not easy enemies to fight with. They are seen doing jaw-dropping action stunts in the teaser. The video ends with Tiger's punchline, "Sab thik kiya tumne. Bas ek bat bhul gaye. Jab tak Tiger mara nehi, tab tak woh hara nehi (You have done everything right but you forgot one thing. Tiger can't be defeated until he dies)." Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, "One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Take a look:

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both the films did well at the box office.