Get Ready For Salman Khan's 10-Minute Mega Entry In Tiger 3

Salman Khan in a teaser from the film. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

This Diwali promises to be extra special for Salman Khan's fans as the superstar's much-anticipated film Tiger 3 is scheduled for a festival release. With only a few days left for its release, makers are leaving no stone unturned to pique audience interest. Director Maneesh Sharma shared some interesting details about the film, especially Salman's entry scene.

"Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It's one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan's style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3," he said.

"Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger's entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai's fans exactly how cool Tiger is," Maneesh added.

The director can't wait for the audience to see Salman's action-packed avatar. "It's going to be so exciting to see the audience react to this sequence on Sunday - I remember how much audiences roared and whistled when Salman Khan enters on screen and I can't wait to celebrate along with them when Tiger 3 hits cinemas this Sunday," he said. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

