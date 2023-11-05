Tiger 3: Salman Khan's Film Is 'Running Riot In Advance Booking'

Image shared by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan is all set to rule the big screens with Tiger 3.The film will open to theatres on November 12 (Diwali day). Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles. Emraan Hashmi is also part of the film. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said Tiger 3 is “running riot in advance booking.” The film critic added that “no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]....Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?”

The advance booking for Tiger 3 started on Sunday, November 5. As per the early estimates by Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3 advance booking has started on a “thunderous note.” Sharing a poster of Salman Khan's character from the film on X (formerly Twitter) , Taran Adarsh wrote, “Tiger 3 at national chains…Tickets sold for Sunday [Day 1]…Tiger 3 advance booking starts off on a thunderous note. #PVRInox: 20,000 #Cinepolis: 3,800…Total: 23,800.”

In a follow up, Taran Adarsh added, “‘tiger 3' Zabardast Start…#PVRInox: 7,500 tickets [Sun] sold…#Delite - #Delhi: 2,800 tickets… #Prasads - #Hyderabad: 1,470 [Sun] Other properties in #Hyderabad turn #Orange within hours [Sun].”

Taran Adarsh also shared details about Tiger 3's run time. The duration of the film is 153.38 min:sec [2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec]. Tiger 3 has also received the ‘UA' certification from Central Board of Film Certification, Taran Adarsh added.

The trailer of Tiger 3 came out last month. At the time of releasing it, Salman Khan said, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal!”

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. It is backed by Yash Raj Film. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will make a special appearance in the film.

Tiger will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.