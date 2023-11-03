Tiger 3 New Teaser: Salman Khan Plus Katrina Kaif - What Chance Does Emraan Hashmi Have?

A still from Tiger Is Back video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Its not everyday that we get to witness Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in a high-octane face-off and that pretty much sums up the very essence of the new Tiger 3 teaser titled Tiger Is Back. The video, released on Friday afternoon, begins with Emraan Hashmi's warning to Tiger: "This time you lose, Tiger," He warns that he will "erase India from the world map." But of course he won't have it easy, especially with OG spies Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) in the picture. "I will hunt you down," Katrina Kaif's Zoya says in the teaser. Salman tells Emraan, "You did everything right but you forgot one thing. Till the day Tiger breathes, he will never accept defeat." Followed by Salman's high octane kick aimed at Emraan. After seeing the teaser, we can't wait for the real deal.

Sharing the video on social media, Salman Khan wrote, "One man army! Tiger is back Tiger 3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Check out the Tiger Is Back video here:

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).