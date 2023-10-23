Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Party Anthem

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made good on a promise. They promised a party number and they delivered with Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The track released on Monday morning and it features the film's lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dancing at exquisite locations. The video begins with a shot of hot air balloons everywhere. Enter Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and now it's a party. Salman Khan does what he does best - his swag is off the charts. We can't take our eyes off Katrina Kaif. Amazing locations, Katrina and Salman's onscreen chemistry and some really impressive dance moves on Katrina's part sum up the song. Also, this is the first time Arijit Singh has sung a track for Salman Khan.

The song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed it.

Check out the track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam here:

Sharing the track on social media, Salman Khan wrote, "Hope you like the song...Leke Prabhu Ka Naam out now. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Katrina Kaif shared the track and she wrote, "Music vusic start karo."

Ahead of the song release, Salman Khan wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (First glimpse of the first song. Oh BTW, this is Arijit's first song for me)."

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).